Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.51. Partners Bancorp shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

