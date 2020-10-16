Patron Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, HitBTC and CoinBene. Patron has a market capitalization of $498,020.84 and approximately $11,633.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.01421211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00149813 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

