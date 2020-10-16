Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,885. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $358.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

