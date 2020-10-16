Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 382,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,705,676. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

