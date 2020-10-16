Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 423,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 90,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,977,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $240.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.