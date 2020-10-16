PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PAVmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 91.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

