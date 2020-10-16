Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.98.

Paypal stock opened at $203.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average is $163.74. The company has a market cap of $238.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

