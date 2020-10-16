PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.04.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 103,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 443,500 shares of company stock worth $3,150,890 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

