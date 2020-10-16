Pearson (LON:PSON) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 570 ($7.45).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 613.55 ($8.02).

Pearson stock traded up GBX 12.60 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 552.60 ($7.22). 879,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,037. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 539.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.66.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Research analysts forecast that Pearson will post 5560.6305011 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.14%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

