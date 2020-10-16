Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSO. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PSO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,353. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth about $2,664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 46.6% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

