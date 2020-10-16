Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,002 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 106,795 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $4,736,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

