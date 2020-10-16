Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.34

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $16.55. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 428 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.
