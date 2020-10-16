Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.34

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $16.55. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 428 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 65.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

