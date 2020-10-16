Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PESI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.64. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,080. The company has a market cap of $83.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

