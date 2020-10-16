Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 3.42% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $5.60 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

