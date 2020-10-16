Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.74 ($26.75).

Peugeot stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €15.21 ($17.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.00. Peugeot has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 52-week high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

