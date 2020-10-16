Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the September 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

