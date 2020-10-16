Pi Financial Analysts Give Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) a C$14.30 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$14.30 price target on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.70.

TSE:WDO traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 305,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,848. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,251.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

