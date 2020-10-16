Pi Financial Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for K92 Mining (CVE:KNT)

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.27.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.65. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.4673157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($511,096.50). Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,000. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547 over the last 90 days.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

