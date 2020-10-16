Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Hits $630,710.16

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $630,710.16 and approximately $98,979.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000336 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000676 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001057 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,333,189,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

