Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink Acquires 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$11,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,437,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,571,006.28.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, George Frederick Fink purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$9,455.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, George Frederick Fink purchased 48,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$9,120.00.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $85.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.27.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.40 million. Analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pine Cliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

