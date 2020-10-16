Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

PME stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $173.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

