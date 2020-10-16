Piper Sandler Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $53.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $51.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 153.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 164.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $14,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.