Piper Sandler Weighs in on Snowflake Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snowflake in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

NYSE SNOW opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $319.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $80,000.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

