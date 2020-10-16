Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.10.

PLYA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,390. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 455,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

