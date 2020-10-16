Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.91. Plus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 5,351 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.