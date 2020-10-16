PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.21. 6,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 489,477 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,205,000 after acquiring an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 373,614 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 221,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

