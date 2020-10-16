POA Reaches Market Cap of $5.03 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $126,248.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 280,465,534 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

