Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 301,212 shares.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 60,148 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polymet Mining by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 143,768 shares during the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

