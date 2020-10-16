Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Portman Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. Analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

