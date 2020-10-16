POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in POSCO by 50.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 79,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 53.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in POSCO by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in POSCO by 47.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 133,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

