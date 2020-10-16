Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POST. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 313.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Post by 58.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $1,962,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

