Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.10.

TSE POW traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,665. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$17.47 and a twelve month high of C$35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a current ratio of 77.48 and a quick ratio of 63.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$20.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2460879 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

