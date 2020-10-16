Power Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells $50,292.80 in Stock

Power Solutions International Inc (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $50,292.80. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSIX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. Power Solutions International Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.06 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a positive return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications.

