PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.
In related news, Director David Mahlab sold 17,936 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $107,974.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 370,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.
PWFL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.85.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PowerFleet Company Profile
There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.