PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director David Mahlab sold 17,936 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $107,974.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 370,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 20.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,740,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 296,585 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 61.7% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 84.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 804,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 368,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 31.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWFL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.85.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 million. Analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

