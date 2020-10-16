PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Shares Gap Up to $11.27

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $12.60. PQ Group shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.

PQG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PQ Group by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

