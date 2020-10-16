Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Get Premier Oil alerts:

PMOIY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.75.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.