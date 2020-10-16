Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 156.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Primo Water by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 126,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Primo Water by 1,157.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

