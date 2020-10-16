Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.43.
NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 156.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Primo Water by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 126,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Primo Water by 1,157.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 148,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
