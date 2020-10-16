Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Passilla acquired 19,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $48,806.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,160.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,231,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,653.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and sold 96,711 shares valued at $244,650. Company insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Priority Technology (PRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.