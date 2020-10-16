ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $5.70. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 55,350 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ted William Karkus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.