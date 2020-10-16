Prosiebensat 1 Media’s (PSM) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.03 ($14.16).

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €10.93 ($12.85) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.61 and its 200-day moving average is €9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.41 ($16.95).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

