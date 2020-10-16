ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ProSight Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of ProSight Global stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. ProSight Global has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Anthony Arnold purchased 8,083 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $147,918.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ProSight Global by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 122,321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

