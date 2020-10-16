PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.64.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,236. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.93.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PTC will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at $53,715,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,480,822. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PTC by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

