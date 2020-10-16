Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

PLSE stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.90. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 119.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

