Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech's only marketed drug Nerlynx is approved for early-stage breast cancer patients in the United States and other countries. Recently, Nerlynx’s combo was approved to address the third-line breast cancer indication. This should drive its sales in the future quarters. The nod was based on data from the NALA study. Notably, several studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of breast-cancer patients for earlier-line settings are underway. However, Puma Biotech is solely dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock. Moreover, Nerlynx sales vary from quarter to quarter, which are a persistent woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Loss estimates looks stable ahead of Q3 earnings. Puma Biotech has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBYI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $106,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.