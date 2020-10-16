PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.33 ($103.92).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €79.30 ($93.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 208.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.04. PUMA SE has a 1 year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1 year high of €84.30 ($99.18).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

