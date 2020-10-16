Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $9.93. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 34,613 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 59,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $569,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $185,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,824. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Pure Cycle by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned mixed-use community; and oil and gas leasing business.

