Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million.

GHL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $279.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 2,616 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $29,377.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 63,947 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 128,447 shares of company stock worth $1,422,814 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

