Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

CNMD stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CONMED by 49.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.