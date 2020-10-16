Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Schrödinger, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research report issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

SDGR stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $18,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 88,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter worth $9,528,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 163,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $11,521,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,864,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,234,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $8,915,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,851,870 shares of company stock valued at $346,898,175.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.