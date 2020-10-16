Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Increased by Analyst

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley Securities decreased their target price on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.50. Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Marcus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 8.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Marcus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

